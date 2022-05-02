Analysts Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,215,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.