Analysts Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. The RMR Group reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of RMR opened at $27.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 165,110 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 375,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

