Analysts Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

RMR stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $858.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The RMR Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The RMR Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in The RMR Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.