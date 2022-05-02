Analysts Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) to announce $206.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the highest is $208.00 million. Unifi posted sales of $184.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $800.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.20 million to $800.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $858.85 million, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $862.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unifi.

Several brokerages recently commented on UFI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unifi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 27.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Unifi by 625.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 60,531 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $271.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.97. Unifi has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

