Analysts Expect UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) to announce $43.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UserTesting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.08 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year sales of $196.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.31 million to $196.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $258.55 million, with estimates ranging from $255.75 million to $262.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UserTesting.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411.

USER opened at $7.81 on Monday. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

