Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $495.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) will announce $495.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $497.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $494.80 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $433.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV opened at $181.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.59.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

