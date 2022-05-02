Analysts Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.06. Zillow Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ZG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

ZG opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.43. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,054,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,235.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 728,852 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,445.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after buying an additional 305,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,746,000. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

