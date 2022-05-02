Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.93) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.92). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.
AGIO stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $62.15.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 297.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000.
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.
