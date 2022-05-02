Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amgen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $17.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.36. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $18.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.84 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 129.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $233.19 on Monday. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,507,000 after purchasing an additional 984,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

