Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crocs, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crocs in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $10.09 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2023 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $66.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.94. Crocs has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Crocs news, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Crocs by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 32,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 17.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

