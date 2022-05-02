Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.29.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $161.40 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.22 and a 200-day moving average of $185.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,157,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

