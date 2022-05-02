Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.04.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $97.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $121.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $522,697,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $316,560,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.