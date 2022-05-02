Analysts Offer Predictions for D.R. Horton, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $17.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $69.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

