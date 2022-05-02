Analysts Offer Predictions for FirstGroup plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for FirstGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $1.40 on Monday. FirstGroup has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

