Analysts Offer Predictions for WesBanco, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) – Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report released on Friday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSBC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 293.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 414.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

