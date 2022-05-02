Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA: MC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €800.00 ($860.22) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

4/13/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €780.00 ($838.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/13/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €826.00 ($888.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/13/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €700.00 ($752.69) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/13/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €765.00 ($822.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/12/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €781.00 ($839.78) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/11/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €780.00 ($838.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/6/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €746.00 ($802.15) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/5/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €780.00 ($838.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/4/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €807.00 ($867.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/22/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €746.00 ($802.15) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/21/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €750.00 ($806.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/21/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €815.00 ($876.34) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/15/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €770.00 ($827.96) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/10/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €850.00 ($913.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/8/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €781.00 ($839.78) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/3/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €787.00 ($846.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of MC stock traded up €2.30 ($2.47) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €619.50 ($666.13). 384,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a one year high of €260.55 ($280.16). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €629.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €675.26.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.