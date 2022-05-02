Analysts Set Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Price Target at $152.20

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($161.29) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €174.00 ($187.10) to €160.00 ($172.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($155.91) to €141.00 ($151.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($172.04) to €162.00 ($174.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

ANNSF opened at $147.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.31. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $133.60 and a 12-month high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.