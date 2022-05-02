Analysts Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) PT at $5.10

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

