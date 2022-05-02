Analysts Set Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) PT at $21.32

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.32.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.00 ($19.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($25.16) to €22.60 ($24.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($22.58) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of ARZGY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.38. 65,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

