Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $263.40

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB opened at $227.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $186.61 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 47.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.