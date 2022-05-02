Analysts Set Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Target Price at $17.20

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 17,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.44 per share, with a total value of $360,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,435,614 shares of company stock worth $20,028,971.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31. Cricut has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cricut’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

