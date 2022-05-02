Analysts Set Expectations for CBIZ, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CBIZ in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.
Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $41.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CBIZ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CBIZ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CBIZ by 14.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,222 shares of company stock valued at $936,585. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ Company Profile (Get Rating)
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBIZ (CBZ)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.