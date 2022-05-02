Analysts Set Expectations for MaxLinear, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MaxLinear in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $56,653,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,445,000 after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after buying an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,867 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

