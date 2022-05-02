Analysts Set Expectations for Oshkosh Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSK. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

OSK opened at $92.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,742,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Oshkosh by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 372,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 914.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 259,008 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.