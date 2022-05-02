Analysts Set Expectations for Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 32.39%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.41. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

