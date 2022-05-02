Analysts Set Expectations for Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Teekay Tankers in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.73). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.78 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

