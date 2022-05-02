Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $49.54

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. CBRE Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,623 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. 16,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,417,767. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

