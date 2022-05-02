Analysts Set NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT at $7,489.33

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7,489.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($99.41) to GBX 7,280 ($92.79) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($89.70) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Societe Generale upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $78.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.69. NEXT has a 12 month low of $75.80 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

