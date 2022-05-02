Analysts Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Price Target at C$57.18

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Stelco in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of STLC opened at C$46.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.37 and a one year high of C$56.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 3.67%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

