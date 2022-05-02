Analysts Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Target Price at $292.33

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,127. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.