Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Price Target at C$4.19

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TSE TCW traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$4.43. 22,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,313. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.38. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$2.11 and a 52-week high of C$4.75.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.