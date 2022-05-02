Analysts Set Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Target Price at €59.92

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €59.92 ($64.43).

VNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($61.29) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($68.28) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($62.80) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Vonovia stock opened at €36.34 ($39.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €38.52 ($41.42) and a fifty-two week high of €60.96 ($65.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.82.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

