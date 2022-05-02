Analysts Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT at $4.08

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

WildBrain stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. WildBrain has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

