Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Texas Instruments (TXN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $230.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $230.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $189.00 to $172.00.

4/27/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $195.00.

4/27/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $187.00 to $160.00.

4/25/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $181.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $195.00 to $189.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Texas Instruments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $170.25 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.27 and a 200-day moving average of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 68,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.8% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 120,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 121,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

