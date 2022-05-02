Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Yamana Gold (YRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Yamana Gold (TSE: YRI):

4/28/2022 – Yamana Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a C$640.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.50.

4/21/2022 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$9.25.

4/5/2022 – Yamana Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a C$590.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of YRI opened at C$7.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.05. The stock has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$635.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 60.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at C$770,575.52. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$866,578.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,202,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,331 shares of company stock worth $1,475,880.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

