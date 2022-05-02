Analyzing EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Change Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of EVmo shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Change Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Change Healthcare and EVmo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.37 -$112.21 million ($0.24) -98.00 EVmo $10.24 million 2.72 -$14.98 million ($0.33) -1.21

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Change Healthcare. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVmo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 4.39, suggesting that its stock price is 339% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -2.27% 12.97% 4.23% EVmo -146.40% -1,429.68% -125.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Change Healthcare and EVmo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 1 3 0 2.75 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Change Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $25.81, suggesting a potential upside of 9.56%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than EVmo.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats EVmo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Change Healthcare (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, clinical decision support, value-based payment, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment provides solutions for financial, administrative, and clinical and pharmacy transactions; connected consumer health; intelligent healthcare network; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; data; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment offers solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company serves commercial insurers, private insurers, BlueCross Blue Shield plans, Medicare/Medicaid plans, provider-sponsored payers, third party administrators, emerging technology and data-driven health plans, and other specialty health benefits insurers, as well as hospitals and health systems, physician practices, dentists, pharmacies, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, telehealth providers, senior care facilities, laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Change Healthcare Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About EVmo (Get Rating)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

