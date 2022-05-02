Analyzing FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Rating) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FlexiInternational Software and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 N/A NetEase 1 1 7 0 2.67

NetEase has a consensus price target of $129.88, suggesting a potential upside of 36.24%. Given NetEase’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Profitability

This table compares FlexiInternational Software and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A NetEase 19.25% 18.79% 11.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FlexiInternational Software and NetEase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetEase $13.75 billion 4.66 $2.73 billion $3.88 24.67

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than FlexiInternational Software.

Summary

NetEase beats FlexiInternational Software on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FlexiInternational Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

FlexiInternational Software Inc. develops, markets, and supports back office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries worldwide. The company offers offers FlexiFinancials suite that consists of FlexiLedger, a core repository of financial transactions; FlexiPayables, an accounts payable module; FlexiPurchasing to track and streamline the purchasing processes; FlexiAssets, a fixed assets module; FlexiProjects that manages, tracks, and analyzes project costs, budgets, encumbrances, and status; FlexiFDW, an event-driven data repository; and FlexiReceivables for companies to manage and track their receivables. It also provides FlexiTools applications to customize FlexiFinancials, such as FlexiDesigner to customize the FlexiFinancials Suite GUI using an interactive visual design editor; and FlexiDB that allows the customization of the Flexi database structures. In addition, the company offers FlexiInfo Suite that consist of FlexiWorkflow, an application that is integrated with various FlexiFinancial modules; FlexiImaging that provides integration with various third party imaging solutions, including Microsoft SharePoint; and RenovoFYI, a Web based financial report writer. Further, it provides FlexiIntegration suite that consists of FlexiAPIs that provide real-time, synchronous access to functional components within the FlexiFinancials Suite of applications; FlexiNetExchange to provide a seamless integration with Jack Henry's Silverlake core banking solution, Synergy Workflow, and Synergy Imaging; and FlexiImport/Export Wizard that allow users to import and export data. Furthermore, the company offers consulting, training and education, and support services. It has strategic partnerships with Acturis; and Jack Henry & Associates. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut with additional locations in Naples, Florida; and Surrey, United Kingdom.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc. provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Cloud Pen; online courses; interactive learning apps; and enterprise services, such as Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that helps third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to access its optical character recognition capability and neural machine translation engine. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products, including consumer electronics, food, apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; NetEase Media, an internet media platform; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

