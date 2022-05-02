Analyzing Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brands and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands N/A N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates N/A 2.83% 1.35%

This table compares Real Brands and Vintage Wine Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands $10,000.00 7,363.21 -$2.80 million N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 2.89 $9.87 million 0.01 1,034.03

Vintage Wine Estates has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Real Brands and Vintage Wine Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus target price of 14.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.53%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Real Brands.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Real Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD consumer brands. The company offers tinctures, pet tinctures, disposable vape pens, pain gels, mint breath sprays, lavender moisturizers, clay face masks, foot creams, moisture recovery creams, hydra renewing night creams, and anti-aging concentrate serums. Its brands include American Standard Hemp, Ziggys Hemp Products, WA Brands, Phaze, Canni Clear Products, and Zen Pets Treats. The company is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R. Cohn Winery. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

