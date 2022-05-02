Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Downgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Perform”

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Shares of PLAN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.09. 356,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,257. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $525,599.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,906 shares of company stock worth $6,927,842 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. CWM LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 38.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Anaplan by 28.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

