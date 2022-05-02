AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9,968.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period.

ANAB stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $647.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.12. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($3.41). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

