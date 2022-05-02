AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) vs. Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Head to Head Contrast

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) and Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

This table compares AnaptysBio and Biotech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio -91.49% -14.95% -11.92% Biotech Acquisition N/A N/A -2.97%

74.7% of Biotech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of AnaptysBio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AnaptysBio and Biotech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio 0 3 1 0 2.25 Biotech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AnaptysBio currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given AnaptysBio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AnaptysBio is more favorable than Biotech Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AnaptysBio and Biotech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio $63.17 million 10.25 -$57.80 million ($2.10) -11.14 Biotech Acquisition N/A N/A -$6.86 million N/A N/A

Biotech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AnaptysBio.

Summary

Biotech Acquisition beats AnaptysBio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation. The company also focuses on developing various antibody programs that are advanced to preclinical and clinical milestones under its collaborations. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb; and license agreements with United Kingdom Research and Innovation, as well as Millipore Corporation. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Biotech Acquisition (Get Rating)

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.