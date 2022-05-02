Angi (ANGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Angi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Angi has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $140,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 783.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 641,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 99,779 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 253,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.98.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

