Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Receives $40.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Levitz acquired 4,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard acquired 8,100 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $21.53 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.47 million, a P/E ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

