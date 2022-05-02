Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Annovis Bio stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $132.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Annovis Bio by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

