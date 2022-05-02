Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.00 and the lowest is $7.70. Anthem posted earnings per share of $7.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $28.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $29.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $32.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.50 to $32.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price objective on Anthem and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.64.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $501.93 on Monday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 100,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $35,961,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

