Antofagasta (ANFGF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS: ANFGF):

4/25/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,500 ($19.12) to GBX 1,370 ($17.46).

4/22/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,450 ($18.48) to GBX 1,400 ($17.84).

4/22/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,560 ($19.88) to GBX 1,550 ($19.76).

4/20/2022 – Antofagasta had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/13/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from GBX 1,600 ($20.39) to GBX 1,700 ($21.67).

4/5/2022 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.12) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.57).

3/30/2022 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/25/2022 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $1,450.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($15.93) to GBX 1,300 ($16.57).

3/9/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,750 ($22.30) to GBX 1,950 ($24.85).

OTCMKTS ANFGF remained flat at $$18.96 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936. Antofagasta plc has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

