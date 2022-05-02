Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.19.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

