Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in April

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of AIF stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund (Get Rating)
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.