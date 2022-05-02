Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in April

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of AIF stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 335,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 67.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $749,000.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

