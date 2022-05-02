AppFolio (APPF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. AppFolio has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AppFolio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $103.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,463.15 and a beta of 1.02. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $150.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 775.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 385.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPF. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AppFolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

