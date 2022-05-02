AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.08). AppFolio reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPF. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $103.86 on Monday. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $150.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,463.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in AppFolio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in AppFolio by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,104,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AppFolio by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP grew its holdings in AppFolio by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after buying an additional 97,210 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

